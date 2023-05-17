NEAR Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.55 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.71 or 0.00006257 BTC on popular exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and approximately $57.48 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00055370 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00040223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00019731 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001066 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 905,704,183 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 905,704,183 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.67423286 USD and is up 1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 241 active market(s) with $49,763,049.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

