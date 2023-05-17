Navcoin Price Hits $0.0559 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $4.26 million and approximately $46,850.38 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Navcoin has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0559 or 0.00000207 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00129812 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00064672 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00040286 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00029529 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003712 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000525 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,153,615 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

