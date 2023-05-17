Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Trading Down 0.2%

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.09 and last traded at $6.09. 7,571 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 3,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

Naturgy Energy Group Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day moving average is $5.63.

Naturgy Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0763 per share. This represents a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Naturgy Energy Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Naturgy Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.20%.

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile

Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.

