Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.57

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.57 and traded as low as $7.26. Natural Alternatives International shares last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 3,256 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Natural Alternatives International in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $46.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.64.
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products. It operates through Private-Label Contract Manufacturing and Royalty, Licensing, and Raw Material Sales segments.
