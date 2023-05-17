Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.57

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.57 and traded as low as $7.26. Natural Alternatives International shares last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 3,256 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Natural Alternatives International in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

Natural Alternatives International Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $46.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Alternatives International in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after buying an additional 10,456 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products. It operates through Private-Label Contract Manufacturing and Royalty, Licensing, and Raw Material Sales segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.