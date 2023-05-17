National Bankshares Raises Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target to C$10.00

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 41.84% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Cormark cut their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th.
Shares of K stock traded down C$0.06 on Wednesday, reaching C$7.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,152,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,502,739. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of C$3.92 and a 1 year high of C$7.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.97.
In other news, Senior Officer Nathan M. Longenecker sold 89,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.70, for a total transaction of C$332,701.37. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.
