Nano (XNO) Price Tops $0.73 on Top Exchanges

Nano (XNO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 17th. Nano has a total market cap of $96.62 million and approximately $538,130.24 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be bought for $0.73 or 0.00002724 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Nano has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,621.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.70 or 0.00344439 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00013445 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.52 or 0.00569140 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00068766 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.12 or 0.00436190 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003728 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

