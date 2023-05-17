Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Shares Gap Down to $17.51

Shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.51, but opened at $16.90. Nano-X Imaging shares last traded at $16.02, with a volume of 999,538 shares trading hands.
Nano-X Imaging Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $914.94 million, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.82.
Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.29). Nano-X Imaging had a negative net margin of 1,226.89% and a negative return on equity of 41.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nano-X Imaging
About Nano-X Imaging
Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nano-X Imaging (NNOX)
- Want Clean Energy? Siemens May Be Pointing To A Breakout
- Up Over 2,600% in 5 Years, Wall Street Still Calls Celsius a Buy
- STMicroelectronics, NetEase, HP Enterprise: Undervalued Techs?
- High-Yield Danaos Corporation Is About To Set Sail
- Beyond Meat Turns A Corner, But Now Is Not The Time To Buy It
Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.