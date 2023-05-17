Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Shares Gap Down to $17.51

Shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.51, but opened at $16.90. Nano-X Imaging shares last traded at $16.02, with a volume of 999,538 shares trading hands.

Nano-X Imaging Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $914.94 million, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.82.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.29). Nano-X Imaging had a negative net margin of 1,226.89% and a negative return on equity of 41.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nano-X Imaging

About Nano-X Imaging

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNOX. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 269.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 812,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after acquiring an additional 592,180 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 404,362 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the 2nd quarter worth $3,265,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,964,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,003,000 after purchasing an additional 279,068 shares during the period. Finally, GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the first quarter valued at about $547,000. 17.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

