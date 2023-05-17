Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Gap Down to $2.53

Shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.53, but opened at $2.46. Nano Dimension shares last traded at $2.46, with a volume of 148,535 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NNDM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nano Dimension during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the first quarter worth $33,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company's flagship product is DragonFly IV system that serves cross-industry High-Performance-Electronic-Devices' fabrication needs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components.

