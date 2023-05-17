Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,412,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53,392 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 3.87% of Myers Industries worth $31,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYE. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Myers Industries by 1,524.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 267,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 251,495 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Myers Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,143,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Myers Industries by 4.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,163,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,642,000 after buying an additional 180,298 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Myers Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $2,208,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,508,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MYE opened at $18.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.41. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.08 and a 12 month high of $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $212.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.63 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 22.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is presently 35.76%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MYE. TD Cowen lowered shares of Myers Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.50 to $23.75 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Myers Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

