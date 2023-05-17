MY Purposeful Wealth CORP. Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

MY Purposeful Wealth CORP. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.2% of MY Purposeful Wealth CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,617,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288,561 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,410,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,801,000 after buying an additional 4,090,398 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,676,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,749,000 after buying an additional 2,065,576 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,021,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 252.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,829,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,998,000 after buying an additional 1,309,943 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDW traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $32.60. The company had a trading volume of 237,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258,827. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $33.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

