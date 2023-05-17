MY Purposeful Wealth CORP. Invests $543,000 in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

MY Purposeful Wealth CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 440.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.5% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,520. The firm has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.90. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $36.03.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

