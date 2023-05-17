MY Purposeful Wealth CORP. Acquires Shares of 10,402 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

MY Purposeful Wealth CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.9% of MY Purposeful Wealth CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.50. The company had a trading volume of 762,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,555. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $228.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $206.81 and its 200-day moving average is $210.19. The company has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

