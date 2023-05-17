MY Purposeful Wealth CORP. Acquires Shares of 10,368 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

MY Purposeful Wealth CORP. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of MY Purposeful Wealth CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJT. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9,296.1% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,226,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 5,170,514 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $104,589,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 92.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,320,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,290,000 after purchasing an additional 635,350 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $20,914,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4,467.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 99,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 96,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.26. The stock had a trading volume of 41,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,126. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.28 and its 200-day moving average is $111.10. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $123.84.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

