MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) fell 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.03. 188,917 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,657,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPLN. Citigroup reduced their target price on MultiPlan from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on MultiPlan from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

MultiPlan Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Institutional Trading of MultiPlan

MultiPlan ( NYSE:MPLN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 60.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $241.09 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in MultiPlan by 50.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in MultiPlan by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in MultiPlan by 60.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

MultiPlan Company Profile

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

