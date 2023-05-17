M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 148.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,145 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $10,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 2,516.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 793,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,841,000 after purchasing an additional 762,777 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $53,921,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 545,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,511,000 after acquiring an additional 319,116 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,996,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,475,959,000 after purchasing an additional 316,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently commented on MTB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Argus raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.10.
M&T Bank Price Performance
M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 17.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
M&T Bank Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.28%.
About M&T Bank
M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.
