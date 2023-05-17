MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 178% from the previous session’s volume of 216 shares.The stock last traded at $76.54 and had previously closed at $75.70.

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.78 and its 200-day moving average is $73.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.14 million, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.27% of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (KOKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. KOKU was launched on Apr 8, 2020 and is managed by Xtrackers.

