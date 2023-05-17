MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Holdings Raised by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 814.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,826 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in MSCI were worth $17,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,492,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $629,314,000 after purchasing an additional 703,580 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 312.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,913,000 after purchasing an additional 646,050 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,208,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,620,000 after purchasing an additional 251,686 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 953.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,182,000 after purchasing an additional 210,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 983,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,679,000 after purchasing an additional 191,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Price Performance

NYSE MSCI opened at $456.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $518.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $509.32. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $379.63 and a 52-week high of $572.50.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.23. MSCI had a net margin of 38.62% and a negative return on equity of 93.49%. The company had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MSCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.50.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

