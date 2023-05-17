Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF (BATS:TMFG) Shares Up 0.7%

Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF (BATS:TMFG – Get Rating) shot up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.63 and last traded at $25.59. 19,322 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.42.

Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.56. The firm has a market cap of $421.15 million, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF (BATS:TMFG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF (TMFG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global companies of any size with quality growth characteristics, selected based on qualitative and quantitative factors. TMFG was launched on Jun 17, 2014 and is managed by Motley Fool.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.