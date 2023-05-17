Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $42.00. The stock traded as low as $34.64 and last traded at $34.72, with a volume of 390711 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.26.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. HSBC downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.35.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mosaic by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,436,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $842,716,000 after acquiring an additional 683,104 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,230,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,410,000 after acquiring an additional 160,329 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $412,663,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Mosaic by 38.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,687,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 37.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,949,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,086 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.75 and its 200-day moving average is $47.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 12.39%.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

