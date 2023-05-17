Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 8,622 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,622 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ GILD opened at $78.34 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $89.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.32. The company has a market cap of $97.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 67.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

