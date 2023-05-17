Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 366 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,572 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BHP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 518 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Price Performance

BHP Group stock opened at $59.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.83. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $72.82.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BHP shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. CLSA raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($31.32) to GBX 2,510 ($31.44) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,211.50.

BHP Group Profile

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.