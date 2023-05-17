Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $3.18 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,796 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 7,304 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Tevis Investment Management boosted its stake in Tesla by 230.3% in the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at $314,874,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,220 shares of company stock worth $29,479,261 in the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on TSLA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Tesla from $223.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.06.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $168.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $535.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $314.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.13 and its 200-day moving average is $173.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.