Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $2.44 Million Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Diageo by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 27.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 19.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 34.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Diageo by 33.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. 9.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $178.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.50 and its 200-day moving average is $179.34. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $160.09 and a twelve month high of $194.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.5187 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%.

DEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($63.89) to GBX 4,890 ($61.26) in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Investec raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($45.10) to GBX 3,700 ($46.35) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($56.37) to GBX 4,200 ($52.61) in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,022.22.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

