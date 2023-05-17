Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.93 Million Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,722 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 16,706 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 513,659 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $16,245,000 after purchasing an additional 61,456 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,447 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 187,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.46.

In related news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,559,632.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $31.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $44.27.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -52.60%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

