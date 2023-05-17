Moors & Cabot Inc. Cuts Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,507 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,023,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:DVN opened at $46.59 on Wednesday. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on DVN. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Devon Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.32.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Stories

