Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 727 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($73.91) to €73.00 ($79.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.70.

TotalEnergies stock opened at $59.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $65.05. The company has a market capitalization of $148.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.22.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.543 per share. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

