Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 153,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,615 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PARA. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 404.9% in the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Stock Down 0.1 %

PARA opened at $14.93 on Wednesday. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of -19.17, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.64.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Paramount Global’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -123.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PARA shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Paramount Global from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.23.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

