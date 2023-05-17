Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 3,857 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $55,808,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 30.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,120,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,064,000 after buying an additional 1,413,756 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 206.9% during the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 1,275,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,324,000 after buying an additional 859,771 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 14.6% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,720,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,417,000 after buying an additional 601,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $6,806,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.54. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $16.10.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.