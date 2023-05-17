Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.77

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

Moody’s has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Moody’s has a payout ratio of 27.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Moody’s to earn $11.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.

Moody’s Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $307.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $230.16 and a 52-week high of $335.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $300.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Moody’s will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.27.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,701 shares of company stock worth $7,046,117 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moody’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $425,827,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Moody’s by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,947,000 after purchasing an additional 914,530 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 677,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,196,000 after buying an additional 408,003 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,608,000 after buying an additional 210,776 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 930,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,058,000 after buying an additional 145,436 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

