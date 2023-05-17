Moneta Gold (TSE:ME) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.44

Moneta Gold Inc. (TSE:ME – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.44 and traded as low as C$1.16. Moneta Gold shares last traded at C$1.16, with a volume of 41,871 shares trading hands.

Moneta Gold Trading Up 2.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$116.10 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Moneta Gold (TSE:ME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moneta Gold Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moneta Gold Company Profile

Moneta Gold Inc operates as a resource exploration company in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Tower gold project located to the east of Timmins. The company was formerly known as Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc and changed its name to Moneta Gold Inc in August 2021.

