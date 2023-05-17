Monero Price Tops $151.42 on Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Monero coin can now be bought for about $151.42 or 0.00554246 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Monero has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. Monero has a market cap of $2.77 billion and $44.53 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,319.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.86 or 0.00343561 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00013024 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00067896 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.81 or 0.00431252 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003651 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001104 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Monero Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,280,057 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

