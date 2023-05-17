Mondelez International, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.385 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%.

Mondelez International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Mondelez International has a dividend payout ratio of 44.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mondelez International to earn $3.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.5%.

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.23. 4,906,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,891,116. The company has a market cap of $105.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.9% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

