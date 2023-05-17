Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,286 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Molina Healthcare worth $21,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,582,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,131,000 after purchasing an additional 19,787 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,633,000 after purchasing an additional 501,107 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 22.8% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,129,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,712,000 after purchasing an additional 209,584 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 38.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 991,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,815,000 after purchasing an additional 276,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 151.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,128,000 after purchasing an additional 538,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $1,383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 1.6 %

MOH has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.75.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $288.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.78 and a 1 year high of $374.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $280.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.66.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 36.20%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

Featured Stories

