Modiv (NYSE:MDV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.95 EPS

Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.95), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Modiv had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $10.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

Modiv Price Performance

MDV stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.37. 1,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,304. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.79. Modiv has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $19.25.

Modiv Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0958 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 11.13%. Modiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -766.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Modiv

MDV has been the subject of several recent research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Modiv in a research note on Friday, February 24th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Modiv from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Modiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Modiv by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 111,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Modiv by 365.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 63,129 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Modiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Modiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Modiv by 851.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares during the period. 6.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Modiv Company Profile

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

