Mizuho Increases Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Price Target to $56.00

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Mizuho from $53.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.77% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.
Magellan Midstream Partners Trading Down 2.0 %
MMP opened at $61.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.91. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $44.79 and a 12 month high of $64.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.61 and a 200 day moving average of $53.03.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magellan Midstream Partners
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 100,697.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,811,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,551,259,000 after buying an additional 50,761,361 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 6,620,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 189,427 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,951,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,064,000 after purchasing an additional 106,822 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,358,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $218,820,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,509,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $190,446,000 after purchasing an additional 164,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.
About Magellan Midstream Partners
Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.
