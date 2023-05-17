MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Insider Sells $124,359.25 in Stock

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) insider Robin A. Frew sold 428,825 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total transaction of $124,359.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,622,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,530,395.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
MIXT stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.43. The company had a trading volume of 26,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,650. MiX Telematics Limited has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $10.67. The company has a market cap of $180.92 million, a P/E ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average of $7.86.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 4.4% in the third quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,264,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,607,000 after purchasing an additional 53,524 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 19.7% in the first quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 820,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 134,964 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 455,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 425,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 142,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.
MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.
