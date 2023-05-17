Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.42

Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.42 and last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.87.

Mitchells & Butlers Plc engages in the business of operating pubs and restaurants. It operates under the United Kingdom and Germany geographical segments. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

