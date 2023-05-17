Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 39,368 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 469,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,368 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Zoom Video Communications worth $31,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Shares of ZM opened at $65.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.23, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of -0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.40 and a 200 day moving average of $71.57. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $60.45 and a one year high of $124.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 2.70%. Analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZM shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications to $75.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.70.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $512,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,639 shares in the company, valued at $3,122,880.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $512,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,639 shares in the company, valued at $3,122,880.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 11,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $752,768.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,893 shares of company stock worth $7,116,654. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

