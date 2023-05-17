Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 18,557 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $29,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $468.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $95.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.90, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $521.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $451.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $428.10.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total transaction of $3,557,392.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,686.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total value of $3,557,392.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,686.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,294.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,095 shares of company stock worth $8,131,910 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.20.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

