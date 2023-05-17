Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 544,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,192 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.46% of Commercial Metals worth $26,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMC. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 920.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

Commercial Metals Trading Down 1.6 %

CMC opened at $43.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.27. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $58.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.40%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

