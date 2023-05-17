Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 417,844 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 129,509 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $28,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIVN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Five9 by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,209,000 after buying an additional 85,252 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Five9 by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,783,000 after buying an additional 703,002 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Five9 by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,196,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,000 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Five9 by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,782,000 after purchasing an additional 221,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Five9 by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,763,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,720,000 after purchasing an additional 60,982 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on FIVN shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.68.

In other Five9 news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $37,206.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 147,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,619.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Five9 news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $37,206.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 147,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,619.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 497 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total transaction of $33,820.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,383 shares in the company, valued at $9,008,663.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,409,180 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $54.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.16. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $120.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 5.00.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $208.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.47 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

