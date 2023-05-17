Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,629,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410,539 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $29,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in AT&T by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $16.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.79.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -87.40%.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

