Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 716,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,327 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $79,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 2.4 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $102.52 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $80.69 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.57.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.