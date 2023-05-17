Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $33.96 Million Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,081 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $33,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 606.5% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 36.3% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,211,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total value of $796,847.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,379.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,211,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,056 shares of company stock worth $2,904,589 in the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $218.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $218.60. The company has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.16, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 42.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded Verisk Analytics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $167.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.