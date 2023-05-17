Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,872,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,431 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $26,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KREF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,032,000 after acquiring an additional 16,216 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the first quarter valued at about $443,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 61.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Matthew A. Salem bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $267,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,817 shares in the company, valued at $4,138,941.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO W Patrick Mattson purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $84,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 245,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,900.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew A. Salem purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,138,941.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $454,000 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on KREF shares. TheStreet lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.50 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

KREF opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 356.67 and a quick ratio of 356.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -260.61%.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc engages in originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

