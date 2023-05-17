Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 327,918 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 50,176 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $27,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 73.7% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 625.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AKAM opened at $86.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $102.83.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.13 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

AKAM has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. William Blair began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.33 per share, with a total value of $25,001.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,283,939.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 3,471 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $259,491.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,578.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,001.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,283,939.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 9,352 shares of company stock valued at $725,958 and have sold 28,647 shares valued at $2,159,036. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

