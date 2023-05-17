Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,331,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569,157 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.99% of Lithium Americas worth $25,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAC. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Lithium Americas by 10,509.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 18,181 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Lithium Americas by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 14,205 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 156,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 12,777 shares during the last quarter. 21.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithium Americas Price Performance

Lithium Americas stock opened at $22.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 18.13 and a current ratio of 18.13. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $33.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.43 and its 200-day moving average is $22.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Lithium Americas from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley raised their price target on Lithium Americas from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $38.50 to $42.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.13.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

