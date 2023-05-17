Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 69,753 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Mirador Capital Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 69,753 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned about 0.06% of Cytokinetics worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CYTK. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 16,117 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 108,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after buying an additional 41,947 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,488,000 after buying an additional 52,937 shares in the last quarter. Saturn V Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,974,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.29.

In related news, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $100,999.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,789 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,120,710.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $499,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,796,092.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,187 shares of company stock valued at $3,689,050. Insiders own 3.80% of the company's stock.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $36.31. 50,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,429. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.17. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $55.80.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.14). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 439.05% and a negative return on equity of 1,401.63%. The company had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 300.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

