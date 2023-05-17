Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $772,000 Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 284.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 14,875.0% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.64.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Shares of PNW traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.18. The stock had a trading volume of 23,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,534. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $81.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.29.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $944.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.33 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.60%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Articles

