Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $2.63 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,529 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 258.1% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Northland Securities cut their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.52.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.70. 4,887,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,275,395. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.97, a P/E/G ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $44.93.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently -73.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

